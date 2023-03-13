Comerica, other bank stocks take hit in wake of Silicon Valley Bank failure

The Federal Reserve, the U.S. Treasury and the FDIC joined forces Sunday evening to engineer a swift "Top Gun" move to shoot down any threat to the economy and U.S. banking system.

Friday's dramatic collapse of tech lender Silicon Valley Bank — the nation's 16th largest bank but hardly a household name in the heartland — put Washington on high alert. Suddenly, regulators, including the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., faced the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial meltdown.

Policymakers needed to act quickly to "forestall a loss of confidence in the banking system and stem any bank runs," said Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's.

Zandi called the troubles that led to the sudden failure at Silicon Valley Bank "largely idiosyncratic to the bank." Yet the bank's failure, he said, "threatened to set off a classic run on the entire banking system as depositors lost faith in the system."

On Monday morning, Zandi said he did not think that Silicon Valley Bank's failure will cause difficulty for American households overall, thanks to the aggressive policy response Sunday.

The emergency measures taken reassured much of Wall Street on Monday but no doubt raised questions about what's next as experts digest what went wrong in California.

You don't know what you don't know when Wall Street hits a pothole like this one, especially one involving banking. The monumental savings and loan crisis evolved rather slowly over time in the 1980s but ultimately was dubbed one of the contributing factors in triggering the 1990-91 recession.

Many say the Federal Reserve, which meets next week, could put further rate hikes on hold for a bit in light of this latest uncertainty.

The stock market did not collapse in early trading Monday, though bank stocks felt serious pain. Auto stocks got hit a bit harder than the rest of the market, too.

Comerica had fallen by 40.55% in trading at one point Monday morning but it regained some ground.

Comerica closed at $42.54 a share, down 27.67% or $16.27 a share.

Huntington Bancshares saw its stock fall 16.83% Monday to close at $11.12 a share, down $2.25 a share.

Ally Financial fell 10.73% on Monday and closed at $23.05 a share, down $2.77 a share.

Auto stocks did far better than regional banks but still fell slightly early Monday on economic fears.

Ford closed at $12.03 a share Monday, down 7 cents a share or 0.58%.

General Motors closed at $35.76 a share, down 76 cents or down 2.08%.

Stellantis closed at $17.35 a share, down 25 cents or down 1.42%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down slightly Monday after trading in positive territory for much of the day. The Dow closed at 31,819.14 points, down 0.28% or 90.50 points.

David Whiston, a senior autos equity analyst for Morningstar Inc., said he did not see any impact to the auto industry's efforts to build and sell more electric vehicles as a result of the troubled banking situation. He noted that general fears of uncertainty could be driving Monday morning's decline for auto stocks.

Bank stocks will feel pressure as investors try to figure out how deep the problems might be for some other lenders, as the economy deals with inflation and the uncertainty triggered by the collapse at Silicon Valley Bank, which is based in Santa Clara, California.

David Sowerby, managing director and portfolio manager for Ancora Advisors in Bloomfield Hills, said a few factors seem to causing significant drops Monday in Comerica's stock price, including concerns about the bank's exposure to Northern California's tech economy. The Federal Reserve said it is creating a new program to safeguard banks affected by the market instability of the Silicon Valley Bank failure.

Regulators took emergency moves to protect all deposits at Silicon Valley Bank, enabling depositors to access their money Monday. Shareholders and certain unsecured debtholders will not be protected.

Regulators also said additional funding will be made available to eligible depository institutions to help assure banks are able to meet the needs of all their depositors.

One trouble spot for Silicon Valley Bank was what experts call an "asset-liability mismatch." Loans are an asset for banks and Silicon Valley Bank had made a heavy bet on longer-term mortgage securities with more than 10 years to maturity. As interest rates rose, those securities lost value. The building buzz about the bank's troubles ulitimately led to customers withdrawing $42 million by the end of last Thursday, causing a run on the bank.

"The precipitous deposit withdrawal has caused the bank to be incapable of paying its obligations as they come due, and the bank is now insolvent," according to a California regulatory filing Friday. Regulators shut the bank Friday.

Some called it "a hysteria-induced bank run" in the venture capital community, according to a CNBC report.

Now, as is often the case in these things, everyone wonders: Who is next?

Sowerby noted that the ongoing concern is how other banks have deployed their asset liability management as interest rates have risen. What's the impact of higher rates on the market value of assets, such as mortgages and U.S. Treasuries?

And Sowerby said there's another important question: How "sticky" are deposits? Does a bank have savers who have money in 12-month to 36-month certificates of deposit that cannot easily leave the bank without penalty? Or, Sowerby asked, are they dealing with a large amount of more liquid deposits, which are rate sensitive and can leave the bank quickly?

Regional banks, such as KeyCorp, Comerica, Fifth Third and Huntington, saw stocks tumble into double-digit losses in trading Monday over growing concerns about the health of such players next to giant banks, such as JPMorgan Chase, which was down only 1.62% Monday afternoon in trading.

Daniil Manaenkov, U.S. forecasting specialist for the U-M Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics, said that some numbers peg potential banking debt portfolio losses from sharply higher rates at around $620 billion, based on FDIC data.

While that can sound large, he said, the extent of the problems could be much smaller. The full number is only relevant, he said, if there’s an unabated bank run that prompts banks to suddenly sell at a loss securities that would have been held to maturity.

He blamed much of the problem on economic policy during the Covid pandemic.

“Too much money injected into the economy simultaneously increased deposits, drove short-term rates to zero, and reduced demand for loans. So, banks just did a ton more of the 'maturity transformation' -- borrowing short, investing long,” Manaenkov said.

Silicon Valley Bank’s portfolio was a lot more exposed to the tech sector, he said, which has been hurting for about a year.

Manaenkov said tech has been one of the few sectors to come under stress in this economy. But he said other areas, perhaps warehousing or commercial real estate loans, could face issues if regulators do not succeed in calming the markets.

What does FDIC insurance cover typically?

Individual savers, of course, have more reason to start paying careful attention to how much money they keep in one particular bank. The standard deposit insurance is $250,000 per individual per bank for each account ownership category, according to the FDIC.

If a person has a certificate of deposit at Bank of Cash, for example, and has a certificate of deposit at Big Dollars Bank, the amounts are insured separately up to $250,000. But money deposited in separate branches of the same insured bank are not separately insured.

Ownership categories matter if you're dealing with one bank. A customer who has multiple accounts at the same bank, the FDIC notes, may qualify for more than $250,000 in insurance coverage if specific rules are met. The FDIC lists detailed scenarios at its web site.

It took highly unusual emergency action in the Silicon Valley Bank situation to eventually offer protection for all depositors there.

Expect more rumblings on Wall Street

Everyday investors can expect more volatility in the stock market in the coming days, as we get more data on other economic concerns, such as inflation, too.

"Like an exhausted boxer in the late rounds, investors have been staggered by a flurry of destabilizing blows to confidence," wrote Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist for U.S. equities at CFRA Research in New York, in his report Monday morning.

Investors saw a stock selloff in February, fears in March that the Fed might raise rates even higher as inflation remains stubborn and now the shock of trouble for some regional banks. State regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday, the third largest failure in U.S. banking history.

Stovall said the latest anxiety puts more pressure on small cap stocks, as investors question whether banks will be willing to lend to smaller, riskier companies.

Any reverberations of a recession in tech or California will likely be felt across the U.S., including Michigan, he said, but possibly in a more muted manner.

"If there is a recession, it will likely be dated as starting in the second quarter of 2023," Stovall said. He noted that economists at his firm are not projecting a recession, but the second quarter is projected to be the weakest quarter of the year.The Fed policy committee will meet March 21 and March 22 to determine the next rate hike to fight inflation. Earlier, some speculated that the Fed could raise rates by a quarter point next week. But last week Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks on Capitol Hill indicated that the Fed could move higher than anticipated and many experts started to say that a half-point rate hike could be ahead in March.

Now there's more doubt about what move the Fed will make next.

Cox Automotive Chief Economist Jonathan Smoke said new banking concerns may contain the ability of the Fed to get more aggressive with rate hikes this spring.

The Fed looks far less likely now to raise rates by 50 basis-points next week, Smoke said, and it's possible the Fed does not raise rates at all in March.

He noted that Treasury yields and interest rates have fallen in trading since last Thursday in response to the Silicon Valley Bank failure.

Zandi said the latest banking upheaval could cause the Fed to pause its interest rate hikes, which will "take some pressure off financial markets and the economy, at least in the near term."

Contact Susan Tompor: stompor@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @tompor. To subscribe, please go to freep.com/specialoffer.

