When it comes to abortion, conservative women aren't a monolith

Do conservative women have abortions?

The answer is, obviously, yes. But it's not often we hear from them.

Nearly one in four women in the United States will have an abortion by age 45 — and they don't all share the same values and political views. Cultural stigma can make it difficult for any woman to talk about her abortion, but the particular pressures facing conservative women mean that stigma often equals silence.

"Republicans don't have fewer abortions than Democrats or liberals or anarchists or communists. It's that our political rhetoric paints people who have abortions as largely the same — poor women, young women, irresponsible women, women who hate children," said Amanda Reyes, president of the Yellowhammer Fund, which provides funding for women seeking care at any of Alabama's three abortion clinics. "It's gotten us to a point where we can't see the fact that we're all having abortions, and we're doing it for reasons we personally think matters — and that's all that matters. Pro-life women are having abortions, too."

If you just read the headlines, it would seem Democrats are on one side of the abortion debate and Republicans are on the other. But the issue is more complicated, and less partisan than one might think.

Polling shows about a third of Republicans believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, according to the Pew Research Center, and more than half of Republican women support keeping Roe v. Wade, according to a 2018 poll from the non-partisan public opinion research firm PerryUndem. Nearly 90% of voters say they would support a friend or family member if they had an abortion.

In 2019, four states enacted abortion bans after six weeks of pregnancy and Alabama passed a law banning abortions at any time period with exceptions only when the mother's health is at risk.

"If you look at national polling, this isn't where the American public is and it frankly isn't even where mainstream Republicans are," said Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. "The harshness of it is pretty shocking."

Lawmakers expect the bans will lead to lawsuits that could push the Supreme Court to consider overturning Roe v. Wade, which recognizes a woman’s constitutional right to abortion.

The bills have received vocal support from many conservative women.

Alabama's near-total ban "stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God," said Republican Gov. Kay Ivey, who signed the most restrictive abortion law in the nation last week.

But some other conservative women, even abortion opponents, find such laws draconian.

South Carolina state Rep. Nancy Mace is a pro-life Republican, but she said she was stunned by the lack of "compassion" her colleagues showed when they voted to pass a six-week "fetal heartbeat" abortion ban without including exceptions for rape and incest. She introduced an amendment to change the bill and in a pair of 10-minute floor speeches cited her own personal experience as a rape victim as the reason why. It was the first time in 25 years she had spoken publicly about her rape at 16, which she says was perpetrated by someone she believed was a friend.

"I was gripping the podium so hard I thought I was going to pull it out of the floor," Mace said. "I was angry at the language my colleagues were using. They were saying rape was the fault of the woman. They called these women baby killers and murderers. That language is so degrading toward women, particularly victims of rape or incest. And I said to myself I'm not going to put up with that bull----. I was nearly yelling into the mic. I gave a very passionate speech to my colleagues and that is what got the exception through."