Here comes the pink moon! But will it actually be pink? And is it a 'super moon'? Here's what to know.

The final week of April will kick off with a full moon, known this month as the pink moon. Plus it's also a "supermoon."

The moon will officially become full at 11:32 p.m. ET Monday, April 26, but will look plenty full when it rises above the eastern horizon Monday evening.

However, before you get your hopes up, the moon won't look pink, the Old Farmer's Almanac cautioned.

"The moon will be its usual golden color near the horizon and fade to a bright white as it glides overhead," the Almanac said.

So why is it called the pink moon?

"April’s full moon often corresponded with the early springtime blooms of a certain pink wildflower native to eastern North America: Phlox subulata – commonly called creeping phlox or moss phlox – which also went by the name 'moss pink,'" the Almanac said.

NASA said that other names for this moon include the sprouting grass moon, the egg moon, and among coastal tribes of North America, the fish moon, as this was when the shad swam upstream to spawn.

And it's also the first of two supermoons this year: A supermoon occurs when the full moon is at its closest approach to Earth in its orbit. The moon appears larger because it's at a distance of 222,064 miles versus an average of 240,000 miles, according to Space.com.

The moon looks slightly bigger and brighter at this time. On average, supermoons are about 7% bigger and about 15% brighter than a typical full moon.

The term “supermoon” was coined in 1979 by astrologer Richard Nolle. It has become an increasingly popular and media-friendly term in the decades since then. According to NASA, it's used by the media today to describe what astronomers would call a perigean full moon.

NASA also said that different publications and organizations use slightly different thresholds for deciding which full moons qualify as supermoons, but for 2021 all agree the two full moons in April and May are supermoons.

May's supermoon will occur on May 26.

The supermoon, also known as the pink moon rises over the Papago Park Buttes on April 7, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona.

