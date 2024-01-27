When it comes to the 'rules of the road' in Florida, what to know about driving in 'right lane'

Note to readers: The News-Press and Naples Daily News are producing a series of stories about traffic in Southwest Florida. We are calling our special coverage "Traffic Week" and the series of stories, photos and videos, includes these important public service reminders when it comes to the rules of the road.

What does it mean to drive in the 'right lane' in Florida?

According to the Florida Highways Safety and Motor Vehicles website:

On multi-lane streets, roads and highways, section 316.081(3), Florida Statutes, requires that drivers drive in the right-hand lanes to prevent impeding the flow of traffic resulting in dangerous driving situations.

Drive in the right lane and pass on the left.

Drivers must not continue to drive a vehicle in the far left lane when being overtaken by a faster moving vehicle, unless the driver is preparing for a left-hand turn at an intersection.

Our traffic woes: The big picture 'I am in a state of constant shock.' What Southwest Floridians are saying about traffic

Traffic backs up on Colonial Boulevard near I-75 at rush hour on Monday

Can you get a ticket in Florida for not driving in the 'right lane'

Drivers failing to move from the far left lane will receive a noncriminal traffic infraction, punishable as a moving violation.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: What does it mean to drive in the 'right lane' in Florida?