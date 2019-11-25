When It Comes to Ukraine, Why Are Republicans So Anxious to Play Putin’s Game?

When Senator John N. Kennedy of Louisiana went with a group of fellow Republican lawmakers to celebrate the Fourth of July in Moscow (yes, Moscow) last year, they met with Russian counterparts in what the Russian press described as a “secret room.” Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of Russia's Foreign Affairs Committee, said that Sen. Kennedy had promised to deliver a "tough message" about Russia’s interference in U.S. elections, but when it was his turn to speak, “he had absolutely nothing to say.”

Now the Republicans have plenty to say, and most of it benefits the Kremlin. Indeed, the Republicans of Donald Trump’s regime and the Russians of Vladimir Putin’s often sing in amazing harmony.

Thanks to Rand Paul, Russian Media Are Naming the Alleged Whistleblower

When Kennedy was interviewed Sunday by Chris Wallace on Fox News he gave us a striking example of synchronicity. Kennedy, who was educated at Vanderbilt, the University of Virginia and Oxford University’s Magdalen College, and ought to know better, readily echoed a fable spawned by the Russian security services.

“Who do you believe was responsible for hacking the DNC [Democratic National Committee] and [Hillary] Clinton campaign computers, their emails?” Wallace asked. “Was it Russia or Ukraine?” To which Kennedy replied, “I don’t know, nor do you, nor do any others.”

Wallace fired back: “Let me just interrupt to say the entire intelligence community says it was Russia.” Kennedy wobbled: “Right, but it could also be Ukraine.”

Nothing could better epitomize the ideal outcome of the Kremlin’s barrage of conflicting narratives, its dezinformatsiya, or disinformation designed to create a false impression that the truth is simply unknowable.

Gone are the days when the GOP dared to confront the Kremlin, and we should keep in mind that prominent Russian politicians and media figures rejoiced at the death of the late, great Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) last year—presciently predicting that no one in the Republican party would be able to live up to his legacy. Appearing on the Russian state television show 60 Minutes in 2018, Karen Shakhnazarov opined: “Global empires like the United States are destroyed from within... The U.S. is deteriorating. They won’t find other fighters like McCain. There won’t be any others like him. This process is irreversible.”

The Kremlin wagered its bets with stellar precision and the Republicans made the job easy. Instead of picking up the torch of democracy proudly carried by McCain, the GOP of Trump is clutching the tiki torch of Russian propaganda.

Fiona Hill, who served as the leading Russia expert on Trump's National Security Council staff, issued a stark warning during her testimony in the impeachment hearing: “Some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did. This is a fictional narrative that is being perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves.” The Republican committee members who have intoned the phrase “Russia hoax” like a mantra feigned surprise.

President Trump did not heed the warning from Hill, nor did his Republican enablers. Calling into Fox & Friends, Trump again repeated the debunked conspiracy theory that Russia didn’t hack the servers of the DNC—and Ukraine was the real culprit. Then Russian state television immediately inserted the translated clip from Fox News into its news broadcasts.

But we’ve come to expect that sort of thing from the president who took the side of Putin against his whole intelligence community at the Helsinki Summit last year.

It’s the capitulation to the Kremlin by the virtual entirety of the obsequious GOP that really draws attention now as Trump’s impeachment by the House and trial by the Senate loom on the near horizon.

On Thursday, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham (once a close friend of McCain) launched a probe into former Vice President Joe Biden's dealings with Ukraine. His efforts were lauded almost instantaneously on the Russian state television program Vesti Nedeli. And lo and behold, that very same day Russian state media announced the alleged beginning by the Ukrainian parliament, or Rada, of an investigation into the Ukrainian energy company Burisma as well as Hunter Biden, who sat on its board, and his father, the former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.