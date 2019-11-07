Is Comet Industries Ltd.'s (CVE:CMU) CEO Salary Justified?

The CEO of Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU) is Jack Wiley. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Jack Wiley's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Comet Industries Ltd. is worth CA$15m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as CA$81k for the year to January 2019. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at . We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below CA$264m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be CA$180k.

A first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Jack Wiley is paid less than the average total compensation paid by similar sized companies. Though positive, it's important we delve into the performance of the actual business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Comet Industries, below.

Is Comet Industries Ltd. Growing?

Over the last three years Comet Industries Ltd. has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 43% per year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is down 1.6% over last year.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Comet Industries Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

Comet Industries Ltd. has generated a total shareholder return of 13% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

It looks like Comet Industries Ltd. pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

Shareholders should note that compensation for Jack Wiley is under the median of a group of similar sized companies. However, the earnings per share are not moving in the right direction, and the returns to shareholders could have been better. So while shareholders shouldn't be overly concerned about CEO compensation, we suspect most would prefer see improved performance, before increasing pay. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Comet Industries shares (free trial).

