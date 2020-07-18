Comet Neowise is a dazzling sight, but it's also a reminder of how woefully unprepared we are for dangerous asteroids

A photo taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station on July 5, 2020, shows Comet Neowise rising above the Earth during an orbital sunrise.

NASA

Comet Neowise has dazzled stargazers this week, but its surprise appearance highlights one of Earth's greatest vulnerabilities.

NASA discovered the comet hurtling towards Earth three months ago, but only because one of its space telescopes got lucky.

Our planet is woefully unprepared for the enormous, deadly rocks that hurtle towards us from deep space. But a telescope NASA is developing could track more dangerous asteroids.

A welcome distraction has turned the world's eyes to the sky this week. Comet Neowise, a 3-mile-wide chunk of space ice, is rocketing past our planet, creating a spectacle in the night: a brilliant ball of white light with long, colorful tails.

The comet is a benign and beautiful sight, but it highlights a global vulnerability. Tens of thousands of potentially dangerous objects regularly careen past Earth undetected, and some of them inevitably crash into it.

Comets — balls of space ice and dust — almost never pose a threat to Earth, but asteroids and meteors (smaller chunks of rock) come close more often. Although impacts are extremely rare, a space rock big enough to destroy a city (or worse) could hurtle towards Earth at any time, and scientists might not see it until it's far too late.

Nobody even knew Comet Neowise existed until a NASA space telescope discovered it approaching just three months ago. The spacecraft was scanning for asteroids and comets (balls of space ice and dust) that fly too close to Earth. The mission is called the Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) — that's where the new comet gets its name.

Comet Neowise streaks past a church in Belarus on July 14, 2020. More

Sergei Grits/AP Photo

"This is an example of an object coming out of deep space that our survey capabilities need to be able to spot," Lindley Johnson, a planetary defense officer at NASA, said in a press briefing about Comet Neowise on Wednesday. "In this case, we were lucky that it did cross the field of view of the NEOWISE spacecraft back in March."

Many "near-Earth objects" (NEOs) do not cross any telescope's line of sight, and several potentially dangerous asteroids have snuck up on Earth in recent years.

"Luck is not a plan," Richard Binzel, an asteroid researcher and professor of planetary sciences at MIT, told Business Insider in September.

Dangerous asteroids can fly under the radar

A painting depicting an asteroid slamming into tropical, shallow seas of the sulfur-rich Yucatan Peninsula in what is today southeast Mexico. More

Donald Davis/NASA

A 6-mile-wide asteroid surprised the dinosaurs 65 million years ago when it crashed into Earth. The impact caused a mile-high tsunami, sparked wildfires, and released billions of tons of sulfur into the atmosphere, blotting out the sun for years. That was the end of the age of big lizards.

In case scientists discover such an asteroid approaching Earth again, NASA has considered some ways to push it off its collision course: slamming a spacecraft into it, detonating an explosion near it, or firing lasers that heat and vaporize the rock enough to change its orbit.

But that takes time and the technology is unproven. What if nobody spots the asteroid until it's too late?

In recent years, scientists have missed plenty of large, dangerous objects approaching Earth.

"We feel we've only found about a third of the population of asteroids that are out there that could represent an impact hazard to the Earth," Johnson said.

In 2013, a meteor measuring about 65 feet in diameter and traveling at 40,000 mph entered the atmosphere and exploded over Chelyabinsk in central Russia. The blast sent out a shock wave that broke windows and damaged buildings across the region, injuring more than 1,400 people.