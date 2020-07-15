Comet Neowise is putting on a spectacular show. Here are the best photos and videos of the ice ball we've seen so far.

Comet Neowise flies behind Mt. Shasta in an 8-second landscape photograph taken by Jesse Smith on July 10, 2020.

Copyright Jesse Smith





Comet Neowise — a 3-mile-wide ball of dirty space ice that sprays glowing tails of gas and dust — is visible in night skies across the globe this month.

The comet will hang bright near the horizon through Sunday, then remain visible until early August. After that, it won't return for 6,800 years.

Here are the most striking photos and videos of Comet Neowise so far — from space and Earth.

A 3-mile-wide ball of space ice is rocketing past Earth this month.

The rare visitor only appears every 6,800 years. It makes its presence known by emitting long tails of blue and yellow gas and dust.

The comet, called Neowise, reaches its peak brightness this week, but its prominence has already given photographers across the globe opportunities to snap impressive shots. From the plains of Wyoming to the forests of Japan (and even from the windows of the International Space Station), the comet and its brightly colored tails have been hard to miss.

Here are the most stunning photos and videos of Comet Neowise so far.

Scientists operating a NASA's Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer telescope, or WISE, spotted the comet on March 27.

Comet Neowise appears in the sky over Nayoro, Hokkaido, Japan, July 11, 2020. More

Nayoro Observatory via Reuters

Formally known as C/2020 F3, the name Comet Neowise refers to the telescope's mission to find potentially threatening near-Earth objects, or NEOs.

Stargazers and photographers are finding open-sky vantage points to capture the rare sight.

Photographer Tomáš Slovinský captured the comet's two-pronged tail in striking detail in Slovakia.

Post by Sky.

On July 3, Comet Neowise swung by the sun, getting about 10 million miles closer to it than Mercury's orbit.

Amateur astronomer Thierry Legault photographed the comet at sunset, above the tidal island of Mont-Saint-Michel in France.

The sun's heat warmed the 3-mile (5-kilometer) ice ball enough to cause it to spray out two tails that stretch millions of miles into space.

The white tail is made of dust and the blue one is made of ionized gas, according to NASA.

As Neowise approaches Earth, stargazers can easily pick it out against the night sky.

Photographer Declan Deval snapped the photo below as the comet rose above Stonehenge.

Time-lapse videos show how the comet rises and moves across the horizon each morning and evening.

This week, it will rise to the northeast before sunrise and the northwest after sunset, according to Space.com.

Astronauts even spotted Comet Neowise from the International Space Station, 250 miles above Earth.

A photo taken from the International Space Station on July 5, 2020, shows Comet Neowise above Earth during an orbital sunrise. More

NASA

"Right before the sun came up, that comet became visible during that short period of time when it was still close to the sun, but the sun was still hidden by the Earth," NASA astronaut Bob Behnken, who recently launched to the ISS aboard SpaceX's new Crew Dragon spaceship, told The New York Times' "The Daily" podcast last week. "It was just an awesome sight to be able to see."

Before the comet faded into the blinding glare of the sun, Behnken and his colleagues recorded hundreds of photographs.

UK-based graphic artist Seán Doran downloaded those images from a NASA archive and edited them into the breathtaking time-lapse movie above. (The comet becomes visible around 3:10.)

On Earth, photographer Jesse Smith stayed up all night to capture the comet over Mt. Shasta.