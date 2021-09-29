Comet Ridge (ASX:COI) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Comet Ridge (ASX:COI) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Comet Ridge's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In June 2021, Comet Ridge had AU$3.4m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$4.4m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 9 months as of June 2021. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Is Comet Ridge's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Although Comet Ridge reported revenue of AU$20k last year, it didn't actually have any revenue from operations. That means we consider it a pre-revenue business, and we will focus our growth analysis on cash burn, for now. We'd venture that the 78% reduction in cash burn over the last year shows that management are, at least, mindful of its ongoing need for cash. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Comet Ridge Raise Cash?

There's no doubt Comet Ridge's rapidly reducing cash burn brings comfort, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund further growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$120m, Comet Ridge's AU$4.4m in cash burn equates to about 3.6% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is Comet Ridge's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Comet Ridge's cash burn reduction was relatively promising. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Comet Ridge's situation. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 6 warning signs for Comet Ridge (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

