Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At 1957 & Co. (Hospitality) Limited (HKG:8495)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in 1957 & Co. (Hospitality) Limited (HKG:8495).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

1957 (Hospitality) Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Vice Chairman Wing Kuen Kwan bought HK$790k worth of shares at a price of HK$0.45 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price. Wing Kuen Kwan was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Wing Kuen Kwan purchased 4.00m shares over the year. The average price per share was HK$0.45. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. 1957 (Hospitality) insiders own 59% of the company, currently worth about HK$40m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At 1957 (Hospitality) Tell Us?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like 1957 (Hospitality) insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company’s shares) and optimistic for the future. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

