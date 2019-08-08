Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aptinyx

Director Henry Gosebruch made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$386k worth of shares at a price of US$3.86 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$3.56). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders paid US$584k for 136k shares purchased. Aptinyx insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about US$4.29 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Aptinyx

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Aptinyx insiders own 7.5% of the company, worth about US$8.9m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Aptinyx Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Aptinyx insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Aptinyx stock. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Aptinyx, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.