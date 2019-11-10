Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At B3 Consulting Group AB (publ) (STO:B3)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in B3 Consulting Group AB (publ) (STO:B3).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

See our latest analysis for B3 Consulting Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At B3 Consulting Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Jan Hermanson for kr14m worth of shares, at about kr63.60 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of kr46.50. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. We note that Jan Hermanson was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 263545 shares for kr16m. But insiders sold 229997 shares worth kr15m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by B3 Consulting Group insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

OM:B3 Recent Insider Trading, November 10th 2019 More

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

B3 Consulting Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that B3 Consulting Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, three insiders shelled out kr1.1m for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does B3 Consulting Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 27% of B3 Consulting Group shares, worth about kr95m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About B3 Consulting Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest B3 Consulting Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.