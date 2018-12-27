Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Beston Global Food Company Limited (ASX:BFC)?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Beston Global Food Company Limited (ASX:BFC), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Beston Global Food Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

There wasn’t any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Beston Global Food Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It’s great to see that Beston Global Food insiders own 6.8% of the company, worth about AU$4.2m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Beston Global Food Tell Us?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it’d be more encouraging if Beston Global Food insiders bought more shares in the company. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Beston Global Food is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

