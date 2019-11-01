Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Boral Limited (ASX:BLD)?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Boral Limited (ASX:BLD).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

View our latest analysis for Boral

Boral Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Director Paul Rayner bought AU$200k worth of shares at a price of AU$4.10 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$4.95. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Boral share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Boral insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:BLD Recent Insider Trading, November 1st 2019 More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders at Boral Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Boral insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, four insiders shelled out AU$419k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Boral Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Boral insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about AU$12m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Boral Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Boral we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Boral, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Of course Boral may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.