Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Brand X Lifestyle Corp. (CSE:BXXX)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Brand X Lifestyle Corp. (CSE:BXXX).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Brand X Lifestyle

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman & CEO Arni Johannson for CA$100k worth of shares, at about CA$0.10 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$0.14), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Arni Johannson bought a total of 1.62m shares over the year at an average price of CA$0.087. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 6.4% of Brand X Lifestyle shares, worth about CA$324k, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Brand X Lifestyle Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Brand X Lifestyle shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Brand X Lifestyle insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Brand X Lifestyle. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Brand X Lifestyle (of which 3 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.