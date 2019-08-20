Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At C&C Group plc (ISE:GCC)?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in C&C Group plc (ISE:GCC).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

View our latest analysis for C&C Group

C&C Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Group CFO & Director Jonathan Solesbury made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for €170k worth of shares at a price of €3.40 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of €4.21 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for C&C Group share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 168k shares worth €569k. C&C Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ISE:GCC Recent Insider Trading, August 20th 2019 More

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders at C&C Group Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that C&C Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought €99k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership of C&C Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.6% of C&C Group shares, worth about €21m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At C&C Group Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of C&C Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in C&C Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.