Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At China Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (HKG:476)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell China Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (HKG:476), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

China Dynamics (Holdings) Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Sze-Ling Yao made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$63m worth of shares at a price of HK$0.54 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term. Sze-Ling Yao was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

SEHK:476 Insider Trading January 23rd 19 More

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. China Dynamics (Holdings) insiders own about HK$176m worth of shares. That equates to 32% of the company. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At China Dynamics (Holdings) Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no China Dynamics (Holdings) insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like China Dynamics (Holdings) insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company’s shares) and optimistic for the future. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .

