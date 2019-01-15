Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (HKG:3669)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (HKG:3669), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

See our latest analysis for China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman of the Board of Directors Tak Cheung bought HK$17m worth of shares at a price of HK$8.43 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 16.66m shares for a total of HK$101m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings insiders. Their average price was about HK$6.04. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of HK$4.29 attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

SEHK:3669 Insider Trading January 15th 19 More

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders at China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Have Bought Stock Recently

It’s good to see that China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings insiders have made notable investments in the company’s shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought CN¥36m worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company’s future.

Does China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings insiders own 43% of the company, currently worth about HK$3.5b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.