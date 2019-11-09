Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Clavister Holding AB (publ.) (STO:CLAV)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Clavister Holding AB (publ.) (STO:CLAV), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Clavister Holding AB (publ.) Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director Staffan Dahlstrom bought kr1.9m worth of shares at a price of kr13.76 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (kr19.30), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Clavister Holding AB (publ.) insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Have Clavister Holding AB (publ.) Insiders Traded Recently?

Director Bo Askvik bought just kr40k worth of shares in that time. That's not much at all. So it is hard to draw any conclusion about how insiders are feeling about the stock, from these recent trades.

Insider Ownership of Clavister Holding AB (publ.)

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Clavister Holding AB (publ.) insiders own about kr47m worth of shares (which is 9.5% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Clavister Holding AB (publ.) Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Clavister Holding AB (publ.) and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future.