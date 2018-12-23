Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Cohort plc (LON:CHRT)?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Cohort plc (LON:CHRT), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Cohort Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Finance Director Simon Walther for UK£110k worth of shares, at about UK£3.65 per share. That implies that an insider found the current (approximate) price enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. In any event it’s generally a positive if insiders are buying shares at around the current price. Simon Walther was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months. Notably Simon Walther was also the biggest seller, having sold UK£38k worth of shares.

Simon Walther bought 41.26k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of UK£3.58. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Cohort

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Cohort insiders own 28% of the company, currently worth about UK£43m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cohort Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Cohort insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don’t see anything to make us think Cohort insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Cohort.

