Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At CommsChoice Group Limited (ASX:CCG)?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell CommsChoice Group Limited (ASX:CCG), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CommsChoice Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, MD & Executive Director Peter McGrath for AU$300k worth of shares, at about AU$0.04 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.067. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

CommsChoice Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:CCG Recent Insider Trading, October 25th 2019

Insiders at CommsChoice Group Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that CommsChoice Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, three insiders shelled out AU$202k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership of CommsChoice Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that CommsChoice Group insiders own 44% of the company, worth about AU$5.8m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CommsChoice Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about CommsChoice Group. Nice! To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.