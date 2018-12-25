Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At ContextVision AB (publ) (OB:COV)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in ContextVision AB (publ) (OB:COV).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

ContextVision Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

Karin Bernadotte purchased 3.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was øre52.36. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Have ContextVision Insiders Traded Recently?

In the last three months company Chief Executive Officer Anita Tollstadius divested kr12k worth of stock. That is not a lot. Looking at the net result, we don’t think this recent trading sheds much light on how insiders, as a group, are feeling about the company’s prospects.

Does ContextVision Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It’s great to see that ContextVision insiders own 29% of the company, worth about øre124m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The ContextVision Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there’s been a little more insider selling than buying, recently. But the net divestment is not enough to concern us at all. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like ContextVision insiders think the business has merit. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

