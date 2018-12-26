Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At D B Realty Limited (NSE:DBREALTY)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in D B Realty Limited (NSE:DBREALTY).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

D B Realty Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

There wasn’t any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of D B Realty

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. D B Realty insiders own 32% of the company, currently worth about ₹2.2b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At D B Realty Tell Us?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like D B Realty insiders think the business has merit. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if D B Realty is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

