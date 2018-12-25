Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Check out our latest analysis for D-BOX Technologies

D-BOX Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chief Operating Officer Sebastien Mailhot bought CA$83k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.20 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$164k for 838.84k shares. But they sold 60.00k for CA$10k. In total, D-BOX Technologies insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about CA$0.20. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of CA$0.15 attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

TSX:DBO Insider Trading December 25th 18 More

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

D-BOX Technologies Insiders Bought Stock Recently

At D-BOX Technologies,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. Insiders spent CA$164k on shares. On the other hand, Élaine Phénix netted CA$10k by selling. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Does D-BOX Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. D-BOX Technologies insiders own 3.0% of the company, currently worth about CA$858k based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At D-BOX Technologies Tell Us?

It’s certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on D-BOX Technologies stock. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for D-BOX Technologies.