Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Evans Dixon Limited (ASX:ED1)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Evans Dixon Limited (ASX:ED1), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Check out our latest analysis for Evans Dixon

Evans Dixon Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

MD, CEO & Director Alan Dixon made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$414k worth of shares at a price of AU$2.07 each. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 295.85k shares worth AU$613k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Evans Dixon insiders. They paid about AU$2.07 on average. I’d consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is AU$1.62. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:ED1 Insider Trading December 25th 18 More

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Evans Dixon Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Evans Dixon insiders own about AU$118m worth of shares (which is 32% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Evans Dixon Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Evans Dixon insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Evans Dixon insiders think the business has merit. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

But note: Evans Dixon may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



