Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At FlexQube AB (publ) (STO:FLEXQ)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell FlexQube AB (publ) (STO:FLEXQ), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

FlexQube Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Director Anders Stroby made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for kr635k worth of shares at a price of kr56.56 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of kr37.00. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 27500 shares for a total of kr1.5m. In the last twelve months FlexQube insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

OM:FLEXQ Recent Insider Trading, August 6th 2019 More

Insider Ownership of FlexQube

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that FlexQube insiders own 65% of the company, worth about kr178m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At FlexQube Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, FlexQube insiders feel good about the company's future. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if FlexQube is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

