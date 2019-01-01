Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND)?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Gladstone Land Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Director Walter Wilkinson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$59k worth of shares at a price of US$12.58 each. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 5.64k shares worth US$71k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Gladstone Land insiders. Their average price was about US$12.58. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around US$11.52). You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Gladstone Land insiders own about US$23m worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Gladstone Land Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Gladstone Land insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don’t see anything to make us think Gladstone Land insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Gladstone Land, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

