Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Haldex AB (publ) (STO:HLDX)?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Haldex AB (publ) (STO:HLDX).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

See our latest analysis for Haldex

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Haldex

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

In the last twelve months insiders paid kr319k for 4.00k shares purchased. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Haldex insiders. The average buy price was around kr79.62. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around kr63.10). You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

OM:HLDX Insider Trading December 21st 18 More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders at Haldex Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Haldex over the last quarter. Insiders bought kr145k worth of shares in that time. It’s great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn’t enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Haldex insiders own about kr676k worth of shares (which is 0.02% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Haldex Insiders?

It’s certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Haldex insiders are expecting a bright future. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Haldex.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



