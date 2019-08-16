Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Hanesbrands Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman Ronald Nelson bought US$399k worth of shares at a price of US$15.95 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$13.93). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.3m for 81600 shares. But insiders sold 37115 shares worth US$569k. Overall, Hanesbrands insiders were net buyers last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Hanesbrands Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Hanesbrands. CEO & Director Gerald Evans spent US$147k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Hanesbrands insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$49m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hanesbrands Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Hanesbrands we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future.