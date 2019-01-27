Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Ice Make Refrigeration Limited (NSE:ICEMAKE)?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Ice Make Refrigeration Limited (NSE:ICEMAKE).

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Ice Make Refrigeration Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 16.00k shares for a total of ₹1.3m. In total, Ice Make Refrigeration insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about ₹82.27. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of ₹70.00 attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Ice Make Refrigeration insiders own about ₹865m worth of shares (which is 79% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ice Make Refrigeration Insiders?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Ice Make Refrigeration insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company’s shares) and optimistic for the future. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .

