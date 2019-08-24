Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At International Standard Resources Holdings Limited (HKG:91)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in International Standard Resources Holdings Limited (HKG:91).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

International Standard Resources Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Weng Kei Che bought HK$1.2m worth of shares at a price of HK$0.16 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of HK$0.16. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the International Standard Resources Holdings insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Weng Kei Che.

Weng Kei Che bought 22.0m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of HK$0.16. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of International Standard Resources Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 24% of International Standard Resources Holdings shares, worth about HK$28m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The International Standard Resources Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in International Standard Resources Holdings and their transactions don't cause us concern.