Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited (NSE:JMA)?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited (NSE:JMA).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

In the last twelve months insiders paid ₹1.7m for 9.60k shares purchased. In total, Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around ₹175. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around ₹167). The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NSEI:JMA Insider Trading January 21st 19 More

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) over the last quarter. Insiders bought ₹1.7m worth of shares in that time. It’s great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) insiders own 64% of the company, currently worth about ₹633m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .