Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Manpasand Beverages Limited (NSE:MANPASAND)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Manpasand Beverages Limited (NSE:MANPASAND).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

See our latest analysis for Manpasand Beverages

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Manpasand Beverages

Chairman & MD Dhirendra Singh made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for ₹11m worth of shares at a price of ₹223 each. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price. Dhirendra Singh was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

Dhirendra Singh bought 239.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of ₹145. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NSEI:MANPASAND Insider Trading February 14th 19 More

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Manpasand Beverages Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Manpasand Beverages insiders own about ₹4.1b worth of shares (which is 44% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Manpasand Beverages Insiders?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Manpasand Beverages shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Manpasand Beverages insiders think the business has merit. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Manpasand Beverages is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

But note: Manpasand Beverages may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



