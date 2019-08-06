Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Monmouth Real Estate Investment

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Founder & Chairman, Eugene Landy, sold US$111k worth of shares at a price of US$13.84 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$13.03. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). Eugene Landy was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 14901.82 shares worth US$207k. But insiders sold 8000 shares worth US$111k. In total, Monmouth Real Estate Investment insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MNR Recent Insider Trading, August 6th 2019 More

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Monmouth Real Estate Investment insider buying shares in the last three months. Insiders shelled out US$34k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Monmouth Real Estate Investment Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Monmouth Real Estate Investment insiders own 3.4% of the company, worth about US$42m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Monmouth Real Estate Investment Tell Us?