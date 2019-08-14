Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Qliro Group AB (publ) (STO:QLRO)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Qliro Group AB (publ) (STO:QLRO), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Qliro Group

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 37513 shares worth kr453k. Qliro Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

OM:QLRO Recent Insider Trading, August 14th 2019 More

Insiders at Qliro Group Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Qliro Group insider buying shares in the last three months. CEO of CDON Kristoffer Väliharju purchased kr192k worth of shares in that period. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership of Qliro Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own kr46m worth of Qliro Group stock, about 2.9% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Qliro Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Qliro Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Qliro Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.