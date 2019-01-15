Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Royal Deluxe Holdings Limited (HKG:3789)?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Royal Deluxe Holdings Limited (HKG:3789), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Royal Deluxe Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Executive Chairman Kei Ming Wang made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$880k worth of shares at a price of HK$0.33 each. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price. Kei Ming Wang was the only individual insider to buy over the year. Notably Kei Ming Wang was also the biggest seller, having sold HK$800k worth of shares.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Royal Deluxe Holdings insiders own about HK$200m worth of shares (which is 67% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Royal Deluxe Holdings Insiders?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Royal Deluxe Holdings insiders think the business has merit. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Royal Deluxe Holdings is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

