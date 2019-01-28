Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At San Teh Ltd (SGX:S46)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in San Teh Ltd (SGX:S46).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At San Teh

Finance Director & Executive Director Ching Fong Nee Pan Kao made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$93k worth of shares at a price of S$0.21 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term.

In the last twelve months insiders paid S$205k for 988.40k shares purchased. Overall, San Teh insiders were net buyers last year. Their average price was about S$0.21. I’d consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is S$0.17. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of San Teh

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 32% of San Teh shares, worth about S$18m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it’s enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At San Teh Tell Us?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded San Teh shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don’t see anything to make us think San Teh insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

