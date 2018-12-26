Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At SomnoMed Limited (ASX:SOM)?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in SomnoMed Limited (ASX:SOM).

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

SomnoMed Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Chairman Peter Neustadt for AU$138k worth of shares, at about AU$3.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 54.20k shares worth AU$163k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by SomnoMed insiders. Their average price was about AU$3.00. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of AU$1.75 attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It’s great to see that SomnoMed insiders own 8.4% of the company, worth about AU$9.5m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SomnoMed Insiders?

The fact that there have been no SomnoMed insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we’d be more comfortable if they owned more SomnoMed stock. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

