Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Superdry Plc (LON:SDRY)?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Superdry Plc (LON:SDRY).

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Superdry Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Jonathan Wragg bought UK£118k worth of shares at a price of UK£13.26 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price. Notably Jonathan Wragg was also the biggest seller, having sold UK£117k worth of shares.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 59.08k shares worth UK£316k. But insiders sold 8.90k shares worth UK£117k. Overall, Superdry insiders were net buyers last year. They paid about UK£5.34 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of UK£4.65 attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Superdry Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider buying at Superdry. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought UK£183k worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Superdry Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Superdry insiders own 28% of the company, currently worth about UK£106m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Superdry Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Superdry insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see!