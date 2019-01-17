Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Syntonic Limited (ASX:SYT)?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Syntonic Limited (ASX:SYT).

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Syntonic

Gavin Dunhill made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$250k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.0055 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price, we still think insider buying is a positive. The insider buying may not tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Gavin Dunhill purchased 56.50m shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$0.006. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Syntonic insiders own 51% of the company, currently worth about AU$7.6m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Syntonic Insider Transactions Indicate?

It’s certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Syntonic. Looks promising! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .

