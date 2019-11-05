Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Techedge S.p.A. (BIT:EDGE)?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Techedge S.p.A. (BIT:EDGE).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

Techedge Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Founder Domenico Restuccia made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for €493k worth of shares at a price of €4.62 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of €4.98. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Techedge share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Domenico Restuccia.

Domenico Restuccia bought a total of 214448 shares over the year at an average price of €4.42. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

BIT:EDGE Recent Insider Trading, November 5th 2019 More

Does Techedge Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Techedge insiders own 43% of the company, currently worth about €55m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Techedge Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Techedge insiders feel good about the company's future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.