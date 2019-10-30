Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical Company (ATH:TENERGY)?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical Company (ATH:TENERGY).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical

Chairman of the Board Goergios Peristeris made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for €3.4m worth of shares at a price of €7.08 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of €7.32 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Goergios Peristeris was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical insiders own 23% of the company, currently worth about €186m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical. Nice! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.