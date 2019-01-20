Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Tokyo Plast International Limited (NSE:TOKYOPLAST)?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Tokyo Plast International Limited (NSE:TOKYOPLAST).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tokyo Plast International

While there weren’t any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it’s still worth looking at the trading.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Tokyo Plast International insiders own about ₹322m worth of shares (which is 65% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Tokyo Plast International Insider Transactions Indicate?

It’s certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Tokyo Plast International. One for the watchlist, at least! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

