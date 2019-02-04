Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Wise Group AB (publ) (STO:WISE)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Wise Group AB (publ) (STO:WISE).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Wise Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director Stefan Rossi bought kr520k worth of shares at a price of kr55.40 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Stefan Rossi.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Wise Group insiders own about kr186m worth of shares (which is 50% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Wise Group Tell Us?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Wise Group shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Wise Group insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company’s shares) and optimistic for the future. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Wise Group is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

