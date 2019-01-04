Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Wolfden Resources Corporation (CVE:WLF)?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Wolfden Resources Corporation (CVE:WLF).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Check out our latest analysis for Wolfden Resources

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Wolfden Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, President & Director Ronald Little for CA$218k worth of shares, at about CA$0.29 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 1.28m shares for CA$374k. On the other hand they divested 73.50k shares, for CA$19k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Wolfden Resources insiders. Their average price was about CA$0.29. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around CA$0.25). You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

TSXV:WLF Insider Trading January 4th 19 More

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Wolfden Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Wolfden Resources insiders own 8.8% of the company, currently worth about CA$2.5m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Wolfden Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Wolfden Resources shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We’d like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don’t see anything to make us think Wolfden Resources insiders are doubting the company. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Wolfden Resources.