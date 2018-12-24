Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Y. T. Realty Group Limited (HKG:75)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Y. T. Realty Group Limited (HKG:75).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Y. T. Realty Group

Chairman & MD Chung Kiu Cheung made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$11m worth of shares at a price of HK$2.41 each. That implies that an insider found the current (approximate) price enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. In any event it’s generally a positive if insiders are buying shares at around the current price. Chung Kiu Cheung was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

Chung Kiu Cheung bought a total of 12.71m shares over the year at an average price of HK$2.46. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Y. T. Realty Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at Y. T. Realty Group. We can see that Chung Kiu Cheung paid HK$31m for shares in the company. But Wai Tung sold shares worth HK$838. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Insider Ownership of Y. T. Realty Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Y. T. Realty Group insiders own 4.9% of the company, currently worth about HK$98m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Y. T. Realty Group Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Y. T. Realty Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company).