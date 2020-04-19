Has Comfort Systems USA, Inc.'s (NYSE:FIX) Earnings Momentum Changed Recently?

Measuring Comfort Systems USA, Inc.'s (NYSE:FIX) track record of past performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It allows us to understand whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is an insightful signal for future performance. Today I will assess FIX's recent performance announced on 31 December 2019 and compare these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

FIX's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of US$114m has increased by 1.3% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 25%, indicating the rate at which FIX is growing has slowed down. To understand what's happening, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and whether the rest of the industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, Comfort Systems USA has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 20% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 8.2% exceeds the US Construction industry of 6.2%, indicating Comfort Systems USA has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Comfort Systems USA’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 26% to 18%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 12% to 39% over the past 5 years.

Though Comfort Systems USA's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Comfort Systems USA gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I recommend you continue to research Comfort Systems USA to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

