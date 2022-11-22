Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) jumps 3.3% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. One great example is Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) which saw its share price drive 201% higher over five years. On top of that, the share price is up 24% in about a quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Since the stock has added US$145m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Comfort Systems USA achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 30% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 25% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Comfort Systems USA has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Comfort Systems USA's TSR for the last 5 years was 212%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Comfort Systems USA shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 24% over one year. And that does include the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 26% per year, is even more impressive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Comfort Systems USA better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Comfort Systems USA you should be aware of.

