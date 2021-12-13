'Get comfortable' in jail, Stow judge warns defendants who can't pay fines up front

Judge Kim Hoover

Stow Municipal Court Judge Kim Hoover has often touted his court's fiscal stability, but a recent state complaint has put some of his fine-collecting tactics under the microscope.

Hoover, who oversaw the historic move of the municipal court from Cuyahoga Falls to Stow in 2009, has noted his court has often operated in the black when many other courts in the state do not do so.

A desire to maintain this fiscal stability was one of the reasons Hoover cited when, earlier this year, he surprised some observers when he decided to run against fellow Stow Municipal Court Judge Lisa Coates for the Republican Party nomination in the municipal court's judicial race. Though his term does not expire until 2025, Hoover at the time said he was running to try to extend his time on the bench and train someone to serve as presiding and administrative judge. In that role, Hoover has overseen the budget and the financial operations of the court since 2013.

During that campaign, Hoover expressed concerns that the court's fiscal situation would deteriorate once he was no longer in office.

"I do not want my court the year after I quit to suddenly fall into the same hole all the rest of the courts are in around the state," Hoover said in the spring.

Coates defeated Hoover in the Republican Primary in May and then won reelection in November.

More: Stow Municipal Court Judge Kim Hoover faces state complaint over handling of defendants

More: Coates defeats Hoover to earn GOP nomination in Stow Municipal Court judge race

More: Stow asks cities to close their mayor's courts. Cuyahoga Falls, Munroe Falls refuse

Now, Hoover is facing accusations that some methods he's used to collect fines and court costs from defendants to help maintain the court's fiscal stability are "illegal and coercive," and violate provisions of both the Code of Judicial Conduct and the Ohio Rules of Professional Conduct, according to a complaint filed by the Ohio Disciplinary Counsel and certified to the state Board of Professional Conduct on Monday.

Story continues

Hoover on Tuesday told the Beacon Journal he does not believe he violated ethical standards, and he has until Dec. 27 to file an answer to the complaint.

If Hoover is found in violation, the minimum penalty would be a public reprimand and the maximum punishment would be permanent disbarment, according to Joseph Caligiuri, disciplinary counsel for the Ohio Office of Disciplinary Counsel. Potential intermediary penalties are six-month, 12-month, 18-month, two-year, or indefinite suspension of the law license. Those suspensions could be stayed, but any enforced suspensions would prohibit judicial practice for the duration of the time that the license is withheld. An attorney who is permanently disbarred cannot serve as a judge under Ohio rules.

Closer look at complaint

In its complaint, the Disciplinary Counsel claims Hoover has frequently issued orders, "such as imprisonment for several days or detention for several hours, to force unrepresented criminal defendants to pay their fines and costs” that are in violation of the Code of Judicial Conduct and the Ohio Rules of Professional Conduct.

The 35-page complaint lists 12 different cases that came before Hoover during the last few years; the Disciplinary Counsel said the judge's actions in these cases violated:

A Code of Judicial Conduct provision stating: "A judge shall act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary, and shall avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety."

Another provision stating: "A judge shall uphold and apply the law, and shall perform all duties of judicial office fairly and impartially."

A provision stating: "A judge shall not, in the performance of judicial duties, by words or conduct manifest bias or prejudice."

An Ohio Rules of Professional Conduct provision stating: "A lawyer shall not engage in conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice."

In the complaint, Disciplinary Counsel attorneys state that the Ohio Supreme Court in 2014 sent a "bench card" to all municipal courts to inform judges about the proper procedures for collecting fines and costs.

Before jail time can be imposed for willful failure to pay a fine, the bench card noted, state law requires a judge to: conduct an evidentiary, economic ability-to-pay hearing; advise the defendant of the right to counsel; and find the defendant is able to pay but refuses to do so. The bench card also said judges must separate fines from court costs and other financial sanctions, and provide reasonable notice to the defendant of a hearing. And judges have the option to order community service in lieu of fines.

'You're going to start making some telephone calls'

Court transcripts and other documents for the 12 cases listed in the complaint show a pattern of Hoover requiring immediate payment of fines as a condition for reducing or altogether suspending jail time for defendants with no legal counsel,

In a case early this year, after Hoover asked a defendant who had overdosed for his plea on a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia, the defendant replied, "Huh?"

"How do you plead, sir?" Hoover asked again.

The unrepresented defendant responded: "Uh, can I plead no contest?"

"It's not really a no contest kind of thing — it's either guilty or not guilty," Hoover replied.

"Um, I guess guilty," the defendant said.

After accepting the plea, Hoover ordered a 30-day jail sentence and a $750 fine — with the jail time suspended if the defendant could pay his fines and court costs that day.

Hoover told the man "you're going to start making some telephone calls to raise money" and "you're gonna start calling Mom and Dad and Grandma and ask them for birthday presents early, OK?"

After the man was able to come up with $500, Hoover authorized his release.

In a 2020 case, a man was arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant after missing his arraignment on a charge of stealing two bottles of pop from a convenience store. He pleaded guilty in Hoover's court and was given a 10-day jail sentence and $250 fine. Hoover told the man he would only need to serve one day of the sentence if he paid his fines the next day

"I don't have the funds right now," the defendant told Hoover.

"If there is no money coming, get comfortable," Hoover replied. "I'm gonna make you pay a price somehow, since you've done this over and over again."

The following day, the man paid his fines and was released after serving one day in jail.

Disciplinary Counsel claims Hoover's habits defy judicial guidelines

The Disciplinary Counsel's complaint points to several instances in which Hoover did not advise defendants of their right to counsel, as the bench card instructs, or conduct an ability-to-pay hearing, which must be arranged with reasonable notice.

In some situations, defendants were detained in a holding area or conference room until they could get their fines and costs paid. Some were detained even though they had pleaded guilty to a non-jailable offense. In some cases, defendants were detained for unpaid fines and costs from a past adjudicated case that was unrelated to their latest appearance in court.

One defendant spent seven days in jail on a non-jailable offense because he had not fully paid his fines and court costs from a case where he had pleaded guilty and been sentenced.

Hoover sometimes ordered defendants to return to court by a certain date if they had not paid all of their fines and costs. Thus, some defendants were appearing after being arrested for not returning to court by the deadline imposed by Hoover;

The complaint also pointed out a few situations where Hoover jailed people for longer than what was legally allowed based on the amount of their fine.

How the grievance process works

Caligiuri said anyone can file a grievance with the Disciplinary Counsel office against a judge or attorney. When the grievance is filed, the Disciplinary Counsel would then open an investigation. Caligiuri also emphasized the Disciplinary Counsel can initiate its own investigation. When asked, Caligiuri declined to say which scenario occurred in the Hoover case and also did not want to share when the Disciplinary Counsel started its review that led to the certification of the complaint.

Caligiuri acknowledged that the name of someone filing a grievance could be revealed through a hearing or a witness list but noted, "we don't really release that information unless it's [listed] in the complaint."

The name of a grievant is not listed in the 35-page complaint against Hoover.

"The way we view our confidentiality rules is that once a complaint is public, everything associated with that complaint becomes public," Caligiuri said. "If [the name of the grievant is listed] in the complaint, then I can comment on it. If it's not, we treat that as remaining confidential."

Calliguri noted there is no point at which his office is required to reveal the identity of the grievant.

Reporter Phil Keren can be reached at pkeren@thebeaconjournal.com, or on Twitter at @keren_phil.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Stow Municipal Court judge's tactics under scrutiny in state complaint