New 'comfortable spaces' unveiled at Cesar Chavez Plaza

The Downtown Sacramento Partnership unveiled new amenities at Cesar Chavez Plaza in downtown Sacramento.
The Polaroid I-2 is the first truly high-end Polaroid in decades. But at $599 it's only for the super fans.
Samsung has unveiled a 4TB version of its 990 Pro NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs with an optional heatsink targeted at gamers and content creators.
At its Inbound customer conference in Boston today, HubSpot, the Boston-based marketing and CRM platform, announced a comprehensive AI strategy it’s calling HubSpot AI. While HubSpot, much like other enterprise SaaS vendors, has been building in elements of AI for years, with the rise of ChatGPT this year, it is taking a broader approach, while maintaining some of those earlier pieces. Dharmesh Shah, CTO and co-founder at the company, says that AI, and generative AI in particular, is really going to change how we interact with software in a fundamental way.
Perhaps the top requested "feature" from GoPro users these days is more longevity. The company claims its latest camera can run almost twice as long in some modes.
Intuit, the U.S. financial and accounting software giant, has unveiled its first customer-facing generative AI-powered solution: a digital assistant to assist small businesses and consumers. Called Intuit Assist, the digital assistant is embedded across Intuit's platform and products, namely TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks and Mailchimp, with a standard user interface to offer personalized recommendations using contextual datasets to the company's more than 100 million small business and consumer customers across the world. The offering also provides human assistance using Intuit's live platform when needed.
Polestar teamed up with Hot Wheels on a design contest that yielded one of the wildest Swedish cars ever seen.
Built in the UK, the hydrogen-powered Toyota Hilux is a prototype that will undergo a series of durability tests in the coming months.
If you’re adventurous with your food, or just like to keep up with the fast-moving food tech industry, here’s a roundup of TechCrunch stories and some notable news we weren’t able to cover. The Good Food Institute last week unveiled some insights around plant-based proteins being used in foodservice. 2022 was a strong year: U.S. broadline distributor sales of plant-based proteins reached $304 million in 2022, an increase of 8% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
Space tech, while one of the most complex and costly endeavors, provides enormous opportunity to advance humankind. The Space Stage agenda covers a lot of parsecs — the role of American public- and private-sector partnerships; venture capital’s unease with the U.S. Defense Department; quantum and espionage; AI and warfare and more.
Welcome, folks, to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's newsletter that recaps the major happenings in tech over the past few days. In this edition of WiR, we cover Teamshares, a New York–based VC-backed startup quietly buying mom-and-pop shops; Zepto, which became India's first unicorn of 2023; OpenAI, which is launching a ChatGPT for enterprise customers; and Google, which is unveiling BigQuery Studio, a "new way" to work with data. There goes the neighborhood: Teamshares has big ambitions to capitalize on an opportunity in plain sight: that of small businesses without a succession plan.
The Mix Games and Wallride have unveiled Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland, which you can play either in HD cartoon mode or in 8bit mode, if you're feeling nostalgic.
A spending war between billionaires battling for control of professional pickleball has thrown the sport's future into chaos.
researchers at the University of Zurich in partnership with Intel, pitted their "Swift" AI piloting system against a trio of world champion drone racers — none of whom could best its top time.
Amazon's march to the Indian market is taking to the rails and the mail. The e-commerce giant today announced new deals with India Post and Indian Railways to boost delivery for small businesses. At its SMB event Amazon Smbhav in New Delhi on Thursday, Amazon also unveiled new efforts to target D2C brands and showcased a new generative AI "assistant" -- designed to help SMBs use Amazon.
Most of the tenets that helped capitalism take root and thrive in California two centuries ago are still in place today. The Golden State didn’t invent venture capital, incubators for young talent or higher education partnerships, but just like chardonnay and cannabis, these are concepts we improved upon and commodified for export. It'd be simplistic to describe author and critic Malcolm Harris as a contrarian.
Panic just unveiled a fresh slate of projects it's publishing in its first-ever games showcase. Panic showed off five games and teased new titles from the makers of FAR and the team behind Untitled Goose Game.
The TCL 40 NXTPAPER models are budget-oriented devices that promise "industry-leading eye comfort" with mid- to low-range specs.
Google will officially unveil a trio of new sustainability APIs for business at the Cloud Next conference tomorrow, learn more about them today.
Chinese electric vehicle upstart XPeng is acquiring the smart EV assets of ride-hailing giant Didi for $744 million, marking another significant alliance that the Tesla challenger has struck in recent months. In an announcement on Monday, Didi said the duo is forming a strategic partnership to "promote the global application of smart electric vehicles and technologies." Notably, the Didi assets will become a new sub-brand called "Mona" under XPeng, which is scheduled to launch in 2024.